Audio: Missouri’s third-largest city records record traffic fatalities in 2020; half of the victims were on motorcycles

Despite the COVID pandemic and fewer vehicles on the road, southwest Missouri’s Springfield had a record 27 traffic fatalities in 2020. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams is urging residents to slow down.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says 13 of the 27 victims were traveling on motorcycles. He’s urging motorists to slow down and to watch for motorcycles on EACH side of their vehicle.

Springfield Police are hoping that grant funding will help reduce its growing number of traffic fatalities.

Five of the victims were pedestrians. Springfield Police continue to increase enforcement. They wrote twice as many speeding tickets last year as they did in 2019.

