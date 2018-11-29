Audio: Missouri’s Senator-elect Hawley to reintroduce opponent McCaskill’s duck boat bill

Missouri Republican Senator-elect Josh Hawley plans to reintroduce Senator Claire McCaskill’s duck boat legislation in the new Congress.

Hawley released a statement Wednesday announcing his intention. McCaskill, a two-term Democrat who was defeated by Hawley in November’s election, filed her bill in August after 17 people died in July when a duck boat sank during a heavy storm on Table Rock Lake in southwest Missouri.

Her measure followed through on major recommendations made by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in 2002 after a similar duck boat tragedy in Arkansas killed 13 people in 1999. In his statement, Hawley praised McCaskill’s efforts, noting the legislation is long overdue.

As Missouri’s Attorney General, Hawley filed a lawsuit against the duck boat operators, arguing their actions violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.

He said the details of his bill will be provided in the new Congress.