Missouri’s Senate leader is praising senators in both parties for approving his legislation to increase the state’s gasoline tax by 12 cents per gallon, by 2025. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz (pronounced like shots) says the state transportation system has billions of dollars in maintenance needs.

The bill now heads to the House, for consideration. Missouri’s 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax has remained the same since 1996.

