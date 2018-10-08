Audio: Missouri’s oversight to be examined after $1 billion lawsuit alleges sexual assault at nursing home

A Missouri lawmaker wants answers after the family of an 84-year-old woman filed a billion-dollar lawsuit, claiming she was sexually assaulted repeatedly at a nursing home. Democratic Representative Courtney Curtis of Ferguson suspects the state’s Facilities Review Committee could be exercising lax oversight because he was once asked to be a member.

Curtis says it’s important to ensure that individuals receiving care at Christian Care Home are safe and well taken care of.

Curtis, who chairs the House Urban Issues Committee, has asked to be granted a hearing to examine whether the state has lax oversight of nursing homes.