A new state report says the number of marriages and divorces declined in Missouri last year.

The provisional report from the state Department of Health and Senior Services says about 34,400 people were married in Missouri in 2020 – the lowest Missouri marriage count since 1959. The figure represents a six-point-one percent decline from 2019. As far as divorces and annulments go, they fell to roughly 16,400 in 2020 – the lowest total since 1967.

