Audio: Missouri’s latest voter registration deadline is almost here

Missouri’s latest voter registration deadline is almost here.

Less than one week is left to register to vote in Missouri to participate in the November 8 general election. You can register through October 12 by going to the Go Vote Missouri website, your local election authority, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and most libraries.

A variety of items are on the November ballot, including races for U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, state House, and Senate seats, state auditor, a ballot measure designed to legalize recreational marijuana, and a variety of local issues. Absentee voting is already underway for the November election.