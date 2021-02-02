Audio: Missouri’s largest school district goes to in-person classes four days a week for high schools

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri’s largest school district has switched Monday from two to four days of in-person learning, for high-school students. KOLR-10’s David Chasanov reports from Springfield’s Central High School.

Wednesday will be a virtual learning day for high school students. Springfield is Missouri’s largest district, with more than 25,000 students.

Parent Ashley McGuire tells our Springfield television partner KOLR-10 that she has a student at Springfield’s Central High and two other children, one in Republic and another who’s in the classroom for two days.

Springfield high school students are now attending class in-person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday is a virtual learning and cleaning day.

Related