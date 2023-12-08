Audio: Missouri’s jump into Medicaid expansion is paying off

State News December 8, 2023December 8, 2023 Anthony Morabith
Medicaid Expansion
Lawmakers are preparing to finalize the budget for the upcoming fiscal year in July. MO HealthNet, having reported to the appropriations subcommittee, highlighted an increase in enrollment following the state’s adoption of Medicaid expansion. Despite this growth, the department’s revenue remains steady. Director Todd Richardson notes that the program’s expansion enables the state government to allocate funds to other agencies.

 

 

“If Medicaid expenditures are growing faster than the state’s general revenue, then we are not sustainable by definition. This period demonstrates that, although I cannot yet declare ‘mission accomplished,’ it’s a program moving towards sustainability. We have significantly limited the amount of general revenue consumed by Medicaid in relation to the overall state operating budget,” he explains.

He attributes the increase in enrollment to both the COVID-19 pandemic and voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

Anthony Morabith

https://www.missourinet.com/

My previous jobs have taught me the importance of news. My last job I had the opportunity to run a news department in Alaska. There, I learned that people didn’t watch the television or read the newspaper, they only had access to the radio, in fact they depended on it for their daily living. Because news is so important when people still depend on broadcast radio, I learned the importance of reporting with accuracy, honesty and doing so without setting some sort of agenda.