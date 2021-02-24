Audio: Missouri’s House votes to ban the use of eminent domain to build the Grain Belt Express power line

Local News February 24, 2021February 24, 2021 KTTN News
Grain Belt Express Route Map
The House moved to ban the use of eminent domain for a large wind-energy power line planned to span from Kansas to Indiana.

 

 

In a voice vote on Tuesday, lawmakers approved legislation that would prevent the use of private land for the Grain Belt Express power line without property owners’ permission. The high-voltage power line would carry wind energy from Kansas across Missouri and Illinois before hooking into a power grid in Indiana that serves eastern states. Many Missouri farmers and virtually all commodity groups opposed a plan to build the 206-mile high-voltage electric power line.

The project could have included an additional 1,500 jobs, property tax revenues, and an estimated 9.5 to 11 million dollars in annual savings for customers.

