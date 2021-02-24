Audio: Missouri’s House votes to ban the use of eminent domain to build the Grain Belt Express power line

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The House moved to ban the use of eminent domain for a large wind-energy power line planned to span from Kansas to Indiana.

In a voice vote on Tuesday, lawmakers approved legislation that would prevent the use of private land for the Grain Belt Express power line without property owners’ permission. The high-voltage power line would carry wind energy from Kansas across Missouri and Illinois before hooking into a power grid in Indiana that serves eastern states. Many Missouri farmers and virtually all commodity groups opposed a plan to build the 206-mile high-voltage electric power line.

The project could have included an additional 1,500 jobs, property tax revenues, and an estimated 9.5 to 11 million dollars in annual savings for customers.

