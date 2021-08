Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson’s administration has signed a deal with a newly formed organization aimed at boosting Missouri’s stagnant COVID-19 vaccination rate.

The $2.5 million contract with the Missouri Immunization Coalition is the latest attempt by the administration to jumpstart vaccinations in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The hiring of the Columbia-based organization comes as Missouri’s vaccination has remained at a sluggish 56%.

