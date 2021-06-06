Audio: Missouri’s Governor says there was no path forward for Medicaid expansion, without legislative funding

State News June 6, 2021 KTTN News
Medicaid Expansion
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

Missouri’s governor says there was no path forward for Medicaid expansion without legislative funding and that the courts will decide the issue. Governor Mike Parson says he never supported Medicaid expansion because he didn’t think the state could afford it.

The governor says he called for its implementation because voters approved it in August:

 

 

Medicaid expansion supporters say it would expand Medicaid for residents between the ages of 19 and 64 with an income level at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level. Three women are suing the state for not funding Medicaid expansion.

Missouri legislators gave final approval in May to a 35-billion dollar operating budget, which did NOT contain funding for Medicaid expansion:

 

 

GOP lawmakers say the money is best spent on the most vulnerable, including those with developmental disabilities. Democrats say it would help the working poor. Shrewsbury Democratic State Representative Sarah Unsicker says there are 21 rural Missouri counties where more than 20 percent of the adult population is uninsured.

Post Views: 2,473
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.