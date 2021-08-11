Audio: Missouri’s Governor says state will proceed with Medicaid expansion

Medicaid Expansion
Missouri’s governor says the state will proceed with voter-approved Medicaid expansion, following a unanimous ruling from the Missouri Supreme Court and Tuesday’s ruling from Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem. The judge has ordered the state to enroll residents covered under the expansion. Governor Mike Parson tells Missourinet that the state will follow the order.

 

 

Judge Beetem’s ruling prohibits the state from treating the expansion population differently. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz says there may need to be a special session this fall, to discuss funding for expansion.

