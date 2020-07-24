Audio: Missouri’s Governor opposes statewide face mask order

State News July 24, 2020 Randall Mann
Governor Mike Parson

The city council in southwest Missouri’s Springfield is considering a resolution that asks Governor Mike Parson to enact a statewide face mask order. Springfield affiliate KSGF quotes City Councilman Craig Hosmer as saying the order would benefit hospitals.

Governor Mike Parson tells Missourinet he’s opposed to that.

 

 

The governor says it’s not the state’s place to mandate everyone in Missouri to wear a mask. State Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams also opposes a statewide mask order, saying there are 85 counties with one COVID-19 death or less. He also says there are about 50 counties that have had less with 30 cases.

