Audio: Missouri’s governor opposes federal agents going door-to-door to compel COVID-19 vaccinations

Missouri’s governor is opposed to the idea of federal employees or federal agents going door-to-door to encourage or compel COVID vaccinations. Reporter Justin Fischer at Missourinet Cape Girardeau television partner KFVS has the story.

The governor says the state will NOT force residents to take the COVID vaccine. Governor Mike Parson tells Capitol reporters that instead of requiring vaccinations, he will encourage Missourians to know the facts of why it’s important for them to take the vaccine.

Governor Parson says the state is considering an incentive program to encourage more Missourians to get vaccinated. 39.5 percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated. That’s more than two-point-four million Missourians.

