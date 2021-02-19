Audio: Missouri’s COVID activity declines for fifth straight week; Governor receives first COVID injection

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri’s governor says he and First Lady Teresa Parson have received their first COVID vaccination shot. Governor Parson tells Capitol reporters the shots were administered in Jefferson City.

The governor praised the dedication of Cole County health employees, saying they are doing an outstanding job. He says he’s had a sore arm, but no other side effects from the Pfizer shot.

The governor says COVID-19 activity in Missouri has declined for the fifth straight week. Governor Mike Parson says Missouri is now fourth-lowest in the nation for average daily cases.

Missouri’s current seven-day case average is about 533 cases per day. The Governor says that’s a number that hasn’t been this low since June.

Parson emphasizes that Missouri has mechanisms in place to ensure the most equitable and efficient vaccine distribution possible. The governor says the St. Louis region is receiving the proper allocation.

Governor Parson also tells Capitol reporters that targeted vaccination teams are fully operational in St. Louis and Kansas City and that these vaccines have gone to vulnerable populations in communities with limited access to health care.

