Audio: Missouri’s cold weather rule is now in effect

Missouri’s Public Service Commission is reminding you that the state’s Cold Weather rule is now in effect.

The rule aimed at helping customers with heat-related utility bills began November 1st and remains in effect through March 31st. It prohibits gas and electric utilities from disconnecting services when the temperature is predicted to drop below freezing the following 24-hour period.

The Cold Weather Rule also provides more lenient payment terms permitting re-connection of service, allows customers to make payments over 12 months, and requires customers to be notified by mail ten days before service is shut off.

