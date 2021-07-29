Audio: Missouri’s Attorney General unhappy about couple charged with felony charges of abuse being put on house arrest

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri’s Attorney General has said in a court motion that it was “completely improper” for a judge to release from jail a southwest Missouri couple charged with abusing girls at a reform school.

Boyd and Stephanie Householder were placed on house arrest after a hastily called court hearing. They face multiple counts of statutory rape, physical abuse, and other charges against girls at the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch they operated near Humansville. They pleaded not guilty in March. The couple’s attorney says the Cedar County jail cannot provide proper medical care. The attorney general’s office said the couple’s attorney provided no evidence of the couple’s medical conditions.

