Audio: Missouri’s Amtrak rail service funding was back on the chopping block on Wednesday

Missouri’s Amtrak rail service funding was back on the chopping block on Wednesday. Kansas City Democrat Greg Razer and House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith discussed the plan.

During legislative negotiations on the state budget, an effort was made to trim Amtrak service from two daily trips to one. About 170,000 people ride the train annually. St. Louis Democrat Rasheen Aldridge opposed the plan.

House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith changed the language in the budget bill to allow the twice-daily service to continue as long as Amtrak does not rack up more state debt.

