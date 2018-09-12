Audio: Missouri’s $100 million shortfall seen as a concern, too early to panic

(Missourinet) – Missouri’s budget appears to be in a tail-spin, having accumulated a $100 million shortfall in the first two months of the current fiscal year. Since the year began July 1st, revenue collections have fallen nearly seven percent from last year.

State Budget Director Dan Haug says more will be known about the state of the budget after September’s quarterly individual and corporate taxes are filed.

Haug says there’s concern about the current budget shortfall but thinks it’s too early to assume the trend will continue for the rest of the year.