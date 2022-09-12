Audio: Missouri works to launch statewide prescription drug monitoring program

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri is working to launch its statewide prescription drug monitoring program. The state’s database is expected to roll out in 2023. It is designed to help doctors look for suspected cases of drug misuse. Dean Linneman, executive director of Missouri’s program, says Missouri is the last state in the nation to launch a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.

The Missouri Legislature passed a bill last year to require the creation of a statewide program. The proposal was sponsored by state Senator Holly Rehder of Scott City.