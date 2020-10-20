Audio: Missouri woman to be executed in December for 2004 northwest Missouri murder.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A woman convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open, and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be executed in December.

The Justice Department said Friday that Lisa Montgomery is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Dec. 8 at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Montgomery will be the first female inmate put to death by the U.S. government in more than six decades. Montgomery was convicted of killing 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in the town of Skidmore in northwestern Missouri in December 2004. Skidmore is in northwest Missouri’s Nodaway County.

