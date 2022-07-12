Audio: Missouri woman charged with stabbing nurse & paramedic at Bridgeton Hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri woman accused of stabbing two workers at a hospital in northern St. Louis County is jailed on a two million dollar cash-only bond.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Jimissa Rivers of Dellwood is charged with two felony counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Jakayla Palmer was in the emergency room waiting area and witnessed the attack. “I heard somebody say she has a knife, so I looked up and I seen a woman. She was stabbing the nurse, and everybody, all the workers. They just rushed to her, all the paramedics and everybody, and the knife was just going everywhere.”

Bridgeton police say Rivers was caught on video trying to kill a nurse and paramedic with a knife Monday at De Paul Hospital. Officers say both victims suffered serious injuries. Witnesses were able to restrain Rivers until she was arrested.

Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says, “we will do everything in our power to protect our nurses and all medical providers, starting with holding this individual accountable.”

(Booking photo courtesy St. Louis County Jail)