Charges have been filed against a woman who left her 2-year-old locked in a car in Springfield.

A close call Sunday night. At about 7:30 Greene County deputies responded to a truck stop to check on the well being of a child. A 2-year-old was found in the vehicle sweating profusely and was removed by law enforcement. The mother was located inside the store and taken into custody. The child was examined by medical personnel and released to the state’s Children’s Division.