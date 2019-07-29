Audio: Missouri will become third state to make insurers cover therapies for disabled kids

Missouri will soon become the third state in the country to make insurance companies cover therapies for disabled kids.

In 2010, the Missouri Legislature passed a bill requiring insurance companies to cover therapies for the state’s autistic children. A measure passed this year expands the 2010 policy by mandating insurers to include physical, occupational and speech therapies for Missouri’s physically and developmentally disabled kids up to age 18. The bipartisan bill, sponsored by Rocheport State Representative Chuck Basye, was signed into law this month and takes effect with 2020 insurance plans.