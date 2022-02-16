Audio: Missouri voters could be asked to let Legislature decide whether to fund Medicaid expansion

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Missouri voters could be asked in November to let the Legislature decide whether to fund Medicaid expansion.

The Missouri House has given initial approval to the proposed ballot measure. Last year, the Legislature attempted to defund the expansion population, but the Missouri Supreme Court ruled against that move.

House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith says the proposal would allow the Legislature to better manage Medicaid spending.

Representative Patty Lewis, a Democrat from Kansas City, says the effort turns our backs on voters, who approved Medicaid expansion in 2020.

State Representative Martha Stevens, a Democrat from Columbia, says Medicaid expansion recipients should have their healthcare covered by the state.

One more House vote in support would move the proposal to the Senate.

