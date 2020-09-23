Audio: Missouri voters can now cast an absentee ballot in person

Some Missouri election authorities have increased foot traffic today. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says today is opening day for voters to cast an absentee ballot in-person for the November election.

Voters must meet one of seven requirements in order to vote absentee, including if you will be out of the county on Election Day, you are an election worker, or are at-risk of getting or passing on COVID-19.

For those wishing to vote absentee or by mail, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft strongly encourages Missourians to vote sooner rather than later. He expects delays in mail that could prevent some ballots from getting counted.

The deadline to register to vote for the General Election is October 7.

