Audio: Missouri veterans’ homes stop spread of COVID-19, now struggling with revenue

The Missouri Veterans Homes have fought their way out of a COVID outbreak – with patient cases down to ZERO. The Veterans Commission now must find additional ways to fund the homes – as they struggle with the number of patients down due to COVID restrictions, and other sources drying up.

Terressa Sherlock the commission’s financial manager told this to the House Veterans Committee.

A major source had been gaming, but that is diminishing and was also hit by COVID says Sherlock.

One option is moving money from the state’s General Fund to keep the Veterans Commission afloat.

Sherlock and MVC Director Paul Kirchhoff spoke to the Veterans Commission in the House.

