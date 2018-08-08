Audio: Missouri unions win major victory in failure of Right-to-work measure

(Missourinet) – The move by Republicans in the Missouri Legislature to switch Proposition A from November to August in hopes of a favorable turnout has backfired. Right-to-work opponents, including Jack Cardetti, have strongly defeated the measure that would have banned forced union membership or dues as a condition of employment.

Dan Mehan with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce tells Missourinet Right-to-work supporters did not have as big of a war chest.

At a St. Louis union hall, Mike Lewis, President of Missouri AFL-CIO, spoke to an enthusiastic crowd about Proposition A’s failure in Tuesday’s primary.

Dan Mehan with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce slams organized labor and says union leaders bought the election by spending 20-million dollars in things like misleading advertising.

Union supporters say union jobs set the pay for all workers in the area, not just for organized labor. The last time Right-to-work went before Missouri voters was in 1978.

Like this: Like Loading...