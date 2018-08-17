Audio: Missouri U.S. Senate candidates have sharp differences on trade war

(Missourinet) – The candidates in the Missouri U.S. Senate race have sharp differences in their approach to the current trade war. Republican Josh Hawley is supportive of the Trump administration’s tariffs as well as the $12 billion in aid the President announced for suffering farmers.

Hawley criticizes Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill for not supporting the aid package.

Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill thinks farmers are being hurt unnecessarily by the Trump administration’s tariffs while the real problem is a shortage of resources to administer trade laws.

