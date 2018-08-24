Audio: Missouri to allow state’s third largest regulated utility to move aggressively toward wind power

(Missourinet) – Missouri has given initial approval for the state’s third-largest utility to build a major wind farm to generate power. The plan by Empire District in Joplin is opposed by the state Office of Public Counsel.

The Counsel’s Geoff Mark says Empire’s predictions of customer savings is based on unrealistic projections that it’ll be able to sell excess wind power on the open market at a high price.

The environmental group Renew Missouri is applauding the decision. The group’s executive director, James Owen, says the economics of wind now make it impossible to avoid considering.

Empire District is based in southwest Missouri’s Joplin. It’s planned wind farm will generate 600 megawatts of power.

