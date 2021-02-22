Audio: Missouri Teacher of the Year award winners co-author letter urging immediate vaccination of Missouri educators

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Most Missouri K-12 public schools have been offering in-person classes at least partially for several months, yet most teachers are not eligible to get a coronavirus vaccination. They will all be eligible in the next phase but that could be a couple of months away.

Darbie Valenti-Huff, with the St. Joseph School District in northwest Missouri, co-signed a letter to Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services Director, urging for the immediate vaccination of Missouri educators.

Valenti-Huff, Missouri’s Teacher of the Year in 2017, inked the letter with Missouri’s last four Teacher of the Year award winners. Three of them say they have been infected with the virus and say all cases are from likely exposures at school.

Under the state’s vaccination plan, anyone age 65 or older, first responders, and those considered to be “high-risk” with underlying health conditions, can get immunized. Valenti-Huff says she expects to get vaccinated in April, which she worries may be too late.

The other teachers who co-signed a letter to Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services Direct are Darrion Cockrell of Lindbergh Schools, Melissa Grandel of the Fordland School District, Shelly Parks of Francis Howell in St. Charles, and Beth Davey of Ritenour Schools.

