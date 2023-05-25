Audio: Missouri switches gears for truckers to submit self-certification requirements

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Missouri has switched gears to allow CDL drivers to submit their self-certification requirements in a more modern way.

Missouri truck drivers will no longer have to stand in line at a state license office to hand in their self-certification and medical exam information. The Missouri Department of Revenue is now allowing drivers with a Commercial Driver’s License to send that information by email or fax. The state agency says the change not only helps CDL drivers but is also expected to reduce the number of customers waiting in lines at license offices.

The previous way often required truck drivers to take time off work or risk getting stalled roadside—sometimes in another state—due to an expired certificate.

