Audio: Missouri surveying K-12 schools to find out if they are teaching critical race theory

State News July 20, 2021
Critical Race Theory News Graphic
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is surveying K-12 school districts around the state to find out if they are teaching an academic concept about race and racism. Critical Race Theory is a body of work that says racism and inequity are found in America’s institutions and legal systems.

Mike Harris, with the department, told a group of state lawmakers about the survey during a hearing Monday on critical race theory.

 

 

Governor Parson says most Missouri schools are not teaching critical race theory but instead says schools teach diversity, equity, and inclusion.

