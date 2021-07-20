Audio: Missouri surveying K-12 schools to find out if they are teaching critical race theory

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is surveying K-12 school districts around the state to find out if they are teaching an academic concept about race and racism. Critical Race Theory is a body of work that says racism and inequity are found in America’s institutions and legal systems.

Mike Harris, with the department, told a group of state lawmakers about the survey during a hearing Monday on critical race theory.

Governor Parson says most Missouri schools are not teaching critical race theory but instead says schools teach diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Related