Audio: Missouri Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in Missouri Medicaid expansion lawsuit case in July

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri’s high-profile Medicaid expansion lawsuit case will go before the state’s highest court in July.

The attorney for the three women suing Missouri over Medicaid expansion says the Missouri Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case on July 13 in Jefferson City. The same two attorneys who argued the case in Cole County Circuit Court on Monday will argue before the Missouri Supreme Court on the 13th. Attorney Chuck Hatfield, who represents the three women, and State Solicitor General D. John Sauer. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled this week that Amendment Two requires the appropriation of revenues not created by the initiative.

Judge Beetem says the measure did not contain a funding mechanism and is unconstitutional. Hatfield is appealing.

Related