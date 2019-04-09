Audio: Missouri Supreme Court to Hear Craig Wood death penalty case on Tuesday

Craig Wood

The Missouri Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today (Tuesday) in Jefferson City in the case of a prisoner appealing his death sentence for killing a Springfield girl five years ago.

 

 

Fifty-one-year-old Craig Michael Wood is currently incarcerated in Potosi, under a death sentence. Wood was convicted of first-degree murder for the 2014 kidnapping and killing of ten-year-old Hailey Owens in Springfield.

Wood’s attorneys have filed a 136-page brief with the Missouri Supreme Court. In it, they argue that Missouri is one of only two states that allow a judge to impose a death sentence after jurors could not. Greene County Circuit Judge Thomas Mountjoy sentenced Wood to death. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has responded with a 106-page brief, which says Missouri’s statute allowing a judge to impose a death sentence when the jury deadlocks is constitutional.

The attorney general’s office writes that the Missouri Supreme Court “has repeatedly found that procedure to be constitutional.”

