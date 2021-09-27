Audio: Missouri Supreme Court to hear case about referendum process, effort to overturn eight-week abortion ban

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for next week about the state’s referendum process and an effort to overturn an eight-week abortion ban. Last December, a Cole County Circuit Court ruled that Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft unconstitutionally delayed the American Civil Liberties Union’s collection of signatures attempting to overturn the 2019 regulations.

By the time Ashcroft approved the proposed referendum’s official title, the ACLU had two weeks to gather 100,000 signatures required to get the issue on the ballot. The state appealed the case. The court hearing will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in Jefferson City.

