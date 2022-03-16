Audio: Missouri Supreme Court rules in favor of state’s public defenders in “sex assault survivors” law

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri Supreme Court has sided with the state’s public defenders in the so-called Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights challenge case.

Missouri State Public Defender Mary Fox and other public defenders challenged the part of the law that required the defense in a sex crimes case to inform the alleged victim of their rights to talk with a rape crisis center. The defenders argued it was not their job to inform alleged victims and a lower court agreed, calling the requirement unconstitutional.

Republican Senator Holly Thompson Rehder, of southeast Missouri’s Scott City, has accused a group of further-leaning Republicans of hijacking her bill that would clarify the issue.

