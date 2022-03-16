Audio: Missouri Supreme Court rules in favor of state’s public defenders in “sex assault survivors” law

State News March 16, 2022 KTTN News
Gavel and Law book
The Missouri Supreme Court has sided with the state’s public defenders in the so-called Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights challenge case.

Missouri State Public Defender Mary Fox and other public defenders challenged the part of the law that required the defense in a sex crimes case to inform the alleged victim of their rights to talk with a rape crisis center. The defenders argued it was not their job to inform alleged victims and a lower court agreed, calling the requirement unconstitutional.

 

 

Republican Senator Holly Thompson Rehder, of southeast Missouri’s Scott City, has accused a group of further-leaning Republicans of hijacking her bill that would clarify the issue.

