Audio: Missouri Supreme Court observer thinks Kavanaugh’s testimony disqualifying

Some Missouri experts who follow the Supreme Court are worried about the confirmation process of current nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Law Professor Greg Magarian of Washington University in St. Louis says Kavanaugh’s presentation last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee did not represent behavior appropriate for a Supreme Court judge.

Magarian questions why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been insisting on a rapid confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh.

McConnell plans to have a vote Friday on whether to limit debate on Kavanaugh’s nomination and move forward.