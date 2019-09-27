Audio: Missouri Supreme Court hears case involving Grundy County CAFO

The state Supreme Court has heard oral arguments this week in Jefferson City involving a proposed concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) in northwest Missouri’s Grundy County.

Trenton Farms wants to build a swine operation, which is opposed by a group called “Hickory Neighbors United.” Hickory attorney Stephen Jeffery tells the court that a 2016 state law changing the composition of the Missouri Clean Water Commission is unconstitutional because it violates the single-subject clause.

Jeffery alleges that public representation on the Clean Water Commission “has been severely curtailed” due to the Legislature’s action. State Solicitor General D. John Sauer disagrees, telling the court the 2016 law’s single-core subject is “the regulation of water systems”, which relates to that subject. Sauer also says Hickory Neighbors lacks the legal standing to challenge the Clean Water Commission’s composition.

Grundy County residents on both sides of the controversial issue made the three-hour drive from Trenton to Jefferson City on Wednesday to hear oral arguments at the Missouri Supreme Court. CAFO supporters say it's about economic development and jobs, while opponents worry about water and air quality.

Click here to read the legal briefs from “Hickory Neighbors United” attorney Stephen Jeffery.

Click here to read the legal briefs from Solicitor General D. John Sauer.

