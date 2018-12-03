Audio: Missouri State Representative Holly Rehder to Pre-file Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Legislation

A southeast Missouri lawmaker who has championed prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) legislation for years thinks it will “make it over the finish line” in 2019.

Sikeston State Representative Holly Rehder tells Missourinet that she and State Senator-Elect Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville will pre-file the same bill today (Monday).

Rehder notes Missouri is the only state in the nation without a PDMP.

Rehder tells Missourinet that House Speaker-designee Elijah Haahr of Springfield has always supported PDMP.

Rehder says while about 87 percent of Missouri’s population is currently covered by county PDMP’s, only about 60 to 70 counties have it. She says many small, rural counties that lack PDMP are suffering because of the opioid crisis.

The Missouri House approved Rehder’s bill by a bipartisan 102-54 vote in 2017, but the Senate passed a different version and the bill died. Democratic U-S Senator Claire McCaskill and Harrisonville GOP Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler have also called on lawmakers to approve PDMP, saying it would help prevent drug-shopping.