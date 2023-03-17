Audio: Missouri State Highway Patrol conducting roving patrols on St. Patrick’s Day

State News March 17, 2023March 17, 2023 KTTN News
Drive Sober or get pulled over (DWi - DUI ) MSHP news Graphic
(Missourinet) – Law enforcement agencies are cautioning residents to not drink and drive. Anthony Morabith reports

 

 

Today is St. Patrick’s Day, a day typically associated with having a drink (or three). The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B based out of Macon in Northeast Missouri will be conducting blanket patrols this evening. The patrol lasts from 11:00 p.m. through 3:00 a.m.

The goal is to detect impaired drivers and other traffic violations that cause traffic crashes. If you have had a few too many, consider taking a taxi home.

