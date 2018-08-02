Audio: Missouri State Fair Public Campground Opens on today

(Missourinet) – The Missouri State Fair’s public campground in Sedalia will open by 9 o’clock Thursday morning. State Fair Director Mark Wolfe says campers have been allowed to enter the fairgrounds at the Centennial Gate since Tuesday morning.

Wolfe tells Missourinet officials have made significant technology upgrades since the 2016 State Fair, which saw seven-hour waits to get into the 60-acre campground. There are more than 11-hundred electrical, water and sewer hook-ups at the campground. The 2018 State Fair begins August 9.

