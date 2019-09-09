Audio: Missouri Special Session begins Monday at Statehouse in Jefferson City

Missouri lawmakers will return to Jefferson City today (Monday) for a special session involving a complicated State Supreme Court ruling about vehicle sales.

Governor Mike Parson announced in August that he’s calling the special session over the Supreme Court’s “Kehlenbrink vs. Department of Revenue” case. The Supreme Court’s summer ruling involves using the sale proceeds of a vehicle as a credit against the purchase price of a new vehicle when calculating sales tax. The governor says calling a special session is “simply the right thing to do for the people of our state.” Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz tells Missourinet he expects the Senate to give final approval to the bill this Friday.

You can find a more detailed version of this story from Brian Hauswirth on the Missourinet website.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares