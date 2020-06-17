Audio: Missouri set to resume food stamp recertification process on July 1, 2020

State News June 17, 2020 KTTN News
Food Stamp or SNAP Graphic

Missouri is set to restart its food stamp recertification process on July 1. The process was suspended during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Department of Social Services will begin checking again on Missourians getting food stamps to ensure they still qualify for the benefits. More than 16,000 SNAP households in Missouri are due for recertification next month.

 

 

The state’s temporary waiver of recertification for SNAP program participants ends this month. That means the Department of Social Services will begin checking again on Missourians getting food stamps to ensure they still qualify for the benefits.

The process was suspended during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 16,000 SNAP households in Missouri are due for recertification in July.

Post Views: 95
Share5
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
5 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News