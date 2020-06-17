Audio: Missouri set to resume food stamp recertification process on July 1, 2020

Missouri is set to restart its food stamp recertification process on July 1. The process was suspended during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Department of Social Services will begin checking again on Missourians getting food stamps to ensure they still qualify for the benefits. More than 16,000 SNAP households in Missouri are due for recertification next month.

