Audio: Missouri set to get $96.6 million this year in federal funding for bridge repairs

Missouri is scheduled to receive 96-point-six-million dollars this year to help repair bridges across the state. Missourinet’s Brent Palm has more on the federal funding.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says this is the first installment of 484-million dollars that Missouri will get over five years from the new infrastructure law to modernize bridges. The Kansas City Democrat says this historic investment will increase the safety of Missouri’s bridges and also create good-paying jobs and stimulate economic growth.

MoDOT says more than 800 bridges in the state are rated “poor.” Cleaver notes he was the only member of the U.S. House from Missouri to support the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Republican Senator Roy Blunt voted “yes” and said Missouri is among the states that will benefit most from these investments.

