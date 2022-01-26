Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri Legislature is getting to work on Governor Parson’s 47-billion dollar state budget proposal for the next fiscal year. State Senator Lincoln Hough has a problem with an item in the fellow Republican’s wish list that would create a 250-million-dollar reserve of funding. Hough represents the Springfield area in southwest Missouri.

Hough, a fellow Republican, calls the effort a slush fund for the governor.

State Budget Director Dan Haug says while the state is experiencing good financial times, putting money away for the bad times is the responsible thing to do.

(Missouri Senator Lincoln Hough – Photo via Lincoln Hough social media account)

Related