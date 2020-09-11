Audio: Missouri Senator Josh Hawley rules out U.S. Supreme Court appointment

State News September 11, 2020 KTTN News
U.S.Senator Josh Hawley

Missouri’s junior senator says he has NO interest in a U-S Supreme Court appointment. GOP Senator Josh Hawley tells Missourinet that while he appreciates President Trump naming him to a list of potential nominees, he will stay in the Senate:

 

 

Senator Hawley says the president inherited a nominating process from previous GOP presidents, that “didn’t work very well.” President Trump’s list this week included one other Missourian: Sarah Pitlyk (pronounced PIT-lick), a judge on the U-S District Court for Missouri’s Eastern District.

