Audio: Missouri senator attempts to expand LGBTQ protections

State Senator Greg Razer says minds are shifting about changing the Missouri Non-Discrimination Act. The Kansas City Democrat has filed legislation that would ban discrimination based upon sexual orientation or gender identity for things like housing, financial help, employment, or the use of public restrooms.

Razer, who is openly gay, says he has talked to several older lawmakers from rural areas who want a better understanding of the LGBTQ community.

An opposing argument made in a previous year was that adding new protected classes for any group of people causes problems. Razer’s legislation has not received a hearing yet.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced earlier this year that the Fair Housing Act covers people who experience discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

