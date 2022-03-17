Audio: Missouri Senate to consider tax cut measures

State News March 17, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri state lawmakers have various tax-cutting and tax credit proposals to consider this session.  As Joey Parker tells us, some legislators have been working years to make changes to the state’s tax code.

 

 

Other tax credit proposals are geared at those who don’t have a badge. 

St. Louis Senator Steven Roberts sponsors Senate Bill 715. That legislation would allow a property tax credit for certain senior citizens.

 

 

After spring break, the Second Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly is set to resume on Monday, with only eight weeks left in the session.

