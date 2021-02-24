Audio: Missouri Senate passes protections against COVID-19 lawsuits

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Missouri Senate has passed a bill that would protect some businesses and organizations from COVID-19 exposure lawsuits. The legislation is designed to protect businesses like health care providers, manufacturers, schools, and churches from such lawsuits in many instances.

Under the bill, the lawsuits must be filed within a year of an alleged COVID-19 exposure. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which has heavily advocated for passage of a bill like this, says many states, including all but one of Missouri’s neighboring states, have enacted some form of protection against these liability lawsuits. The measure, sponsored by Parkville Republican Tony Luetkemeyer, heads to the House for consideration.

